Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The latest trading session saw Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) ending at $1.80, denoting a -0.55% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

The company's stock has dropped by 3.21% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Tilray Brands, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $216.47 million, up 22.33% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.16 per share and a revenue of $901.62 million, representing changes of +51.52% and +14.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 28% lower within the past month. Tilray Brands, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

