Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $1.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.6% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.53%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.59% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $225.65 million, up 22.51% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 7.8% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Tilray Brands, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

