Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) standing at $0.42, reflecting a +2.37% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.29%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $252.8 million, showing a 9.97% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Tilray Brands, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TLRY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.