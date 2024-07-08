Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) reached $1.75, with a +0.87% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.26% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.08% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $225.65 million, indicating a 22.51% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.8% higher. Tilray Brands, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.