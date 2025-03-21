Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed the latest trading day at $0.65, indicating a +0.23% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.52%.

The company's stock has dropped by 25.26% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its upcoming release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $211.7 million, up 12.4% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $902.44 million, which would represent changes of +39.39% and +14.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Tilray Brands, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 135, this industry ranks in the bottom 47% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY)

