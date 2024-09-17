Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) ended the recent trading session at $1.81, demonstrating a +0.56% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 4.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.54%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.05, signifying a 50% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $216.47 million, indicating a 22.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.16 per share and a revenue of $901.62 million, demonstrating changes of +51.52% and +14.28%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 28% decrease. Tilray Brands, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.