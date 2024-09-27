Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) standing at $1.74, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.13% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Tilray Brands, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $216.47 million, indicating a 22.33% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.16 per share and revenue of $901.62 million, which would represent changes of +51.52% and +14.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 28% lower within the past month. Tilray Brands, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TLRY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.