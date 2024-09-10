Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed the latest trading day at $1.70, indicating no change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.84%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 4.76% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, up 60% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $214.95 million, indicating a 21.47% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.12 per share and a revenue of $901.71 million, indicating changes of +63.64% and +14.29%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Tilray Brands, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 168, this industry ranks in the bottom 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.