Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $6.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 11.21% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's loss of 7.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Tilray Brands, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $205.93 million, up 10.85% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.56 per share and a revenue of $871.99 million, representing changes of -660% and +6.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Tilray Brands, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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