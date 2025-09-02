Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) ended the recent trading session at $1.25, demonstrating a -9.42% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.55%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 127.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.79%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Tilray Brands, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $206.83 million, reflecting a 3.39% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.11 per share and a revenue of $877.28 million, demonstrating changes of -1200% and +6.81%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Tilray Brands, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 94, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.