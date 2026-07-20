Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $4.23, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

The stock of company has fallen by 9.09% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 6.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 28, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, down 105% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $268.17 million, showing a 19.43% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.58 per share and a revenue of $885.3 million, indicating changes of -680% and +7.79%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Tilray Brands, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 169, this industry ranks in the bottom 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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