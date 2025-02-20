Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) ended the recent trading session at $0.87, demonstrating a -0.69% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 22.68% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $214.6 million, up 13.94% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.20 per share and a revenue of $905.32 million, representing changes of +39.39% and +14.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Tilray Brands, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

