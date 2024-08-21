Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) ending at $1.89, denoting a +1.07% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.77%.

The upcoming earnings release of Tilray Brands, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.04, indicating a 60% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $214.95 million, up 21.47% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.12 per share and a revenue of $901.71 million, indicating changes of +63.64% and +14.29%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.76% higher within the past month. As of now, Tilray Brands, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, positioning it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.