Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) ended the recent trading session at $0.95, demonstrating a +1.05% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 20.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 5.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $214.6 million, indicating a 13.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $905.32 million. These totals would mark changes of +39.39% and +14.75%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Tilray Brands, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 155, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

