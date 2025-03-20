Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) reached $0.65, with a +0.98% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 26.5% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48%.

The upcoming earnings release of Tilray Brands, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $211.7 million, up 12.4% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $902.44 million, which would represent changes of +39.39% and +14.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tilray Brands, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 150, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY)

