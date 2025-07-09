Tilray Brands, Inc. to Release Q4 and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on July 28, 2025

Tilray Brands will announce Q4 and fiscal year results on July 28, 2025, with an accompanying conference call.
Quiver AI Summary
Tilray Brands, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending May 31, 2025, on July 28, 2025, after market close. The company will host a live conference call and audio webcast to discuss these results at 4:30 PM Eastern Time that same day. Tilray, a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, operates in various regions including North America and Europe, focusing on cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment sectors. The company seeks to inspire joy and wellness through its wide range of products and brands, supporting over 40 brands across 20 countries. For more details, they encourage visiting their website and following them on social media.
Potential Positives
- Tilray will announce its financial results for Q4 and the full fiscal year, indicating a commitment to transparency and accountability to its investors.
- The scheduled live conference call and audio webcast demonstrate Tilray's proactive approach in engaging with stakeholders and communicating its financial performance.
- Tilray's extensive global operations across multiple continents highlight its significant market presence and growth potential in the cannabis and wellness sectors.
- The company supports over 40 brands in more than 20 countries, showcasing its diverse product portfolio and innovative capabilities in the lifestyle sector.
Potential Negatives
- Investors may be concerned about the upcoming financial results announcement on July 28, 2025, potentially indicating previous performance challenges if expectations are not met.
- The lack of any specific positive developments or achievements highlighted in the press release may suggest a stagnation or lack of growth within the company.
- While the press release outlines the company's broad market position, it does not address any recent challenges or competitive pressures that could impact their market standing.
$TLRY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $TLRY stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 14,600,161 shares (+137.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,599,605
- HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 6,810,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,477,903
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 5,554,478 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,652,069
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,425,519 shares (+97.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,594,778
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,416,715 shares (-88.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,588,990
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 2,347,191 shares (-94.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,543,278
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,923,396 shares (-79.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,264,632
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
NEW YORK and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the beverage, cannabis and wellness industries, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, after market close on Monday, July 28, 2025.
Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast
Tilray will host a live conference call, which will be webcast, to discuss these results at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The webcast can be accessed on the
Events & Presentations
section of Tilray’s Investor Relations website.
About Tilray Brands
Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
investors@tilray.com
Pro-TLRY@prosek.com
Media
news@tilray.com
