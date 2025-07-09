Tilray Brands, Inc. to Release Q4 and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on July 28, 2025

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TLRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $TLRY stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NEW YORK and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the beverage, cannabis and wellness industries, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, after market close on Monday, July 28, 2025.







Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast







Tilray will host a live conference call, which will be webcast, to discuss these results at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The webcast can be accessed on the Events & Presentations section of Tilray's Investor Relations website.



Events & Presentations



section of Tilray’s Investor Relations website.







About Tilray Brands







Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.





For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.







