Tilray Brands, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY):

Earnings: -$1.272 billion in Q4 vs. -$31.74 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.30 in Q4 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Tilray Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.16 million or $0.02 per share for the period.

Revenue: $224.53 million in Q4 vs. $229.88 million in the same period last year.

