Tilray Brands, Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$34.652 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$55.863 million, or -$0.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Tilray Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.082 million or -$0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $200.044 million from $176.949 million last year.

Tilray Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$34.652 Mln. vs. -$55.863 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.04 vs. -$0.10 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $200.044 Mln vs. $176.949 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.