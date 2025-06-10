Tilray Brands, Inc. Announces Stockholder Approval for Proposed Reverse Stock Split and Timing Evaluation

Tilray announced stockholders approved a potential reverse stock split to enhance market compliance and reduce costs, pending further review.

Tilray Brands, Inc. has successfully passed a shareholder vote to amend its Certificate of Incorporation to permit a reverse stock split ranging from 1-to-10 to 1-to-20. However, the company has decided to pause the implementation of this split while assessing the best timing and stock price scenarios. The potential reverse stock split aims to help Tilray meet Nasdaq listing requirements, align its share count with industry peers, attract institutional investors, and reduce costs associated with its shareholder meetings. As of February 28, 2025, Tilray has significantly reduced its debt and maintains a robust financial position with roughly $250 million in cash and marketable securities, positioning it well for future opportunities and acquisitions.

Potential Positives

The approval of the reverse stock split allows Tilray to ensure compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements.

Implementing the reverse stock split could make Tilray more attractive to institutional investors by aligning its share structure with similar companies in its industry.

The company expects to achieve significant cost savings of up to $1 million annually related to its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, improving financial efficiency.

With a strong balance sheet, including $250 million in cash and marketable securities, Tilray is well-positioned to pursue strategic opportunities and acquisitions.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a reverse stock split may indicate underlying issues with the company's stock price and market confidence, as such splits are often seen as a last resort to meet listing requirements.

The pause on the implementation of the reverse stock split could create uncertainty among investors regarding the company's future plans and perceived stability.

The need to explore options related to the timing of the reverse stock split suggests potential volatility or lack of clarity in the company's current financial strategy.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the reverse stock split for Tilray Brands?

The reverse stock split aims to comply with Nasdaq requirements and attract institutional investors while reducing costs.

When will Tilray implement the reverse stock split?

Tilray has paused the implementation to explore timing and stock price options before proceeding.

How much debt has Tilray reduced recently?

Tilray reduced its total debt by approximately $76 million in the fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2025.

What financial flexibility does Tilray currently have?

Tilray has a cash and marketable securities balance of around $250 million, providing significant financial strength.

How does Tilray categorize its financial performance?

Tilray uses non-GAAP financial measures like Adjusted EBITDA to provide insights into operational trends and liquidity.

NEW YORK and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the beverage, cannabis and wellness industries, today announced that the vote for an amendment of the Company’s Fifth Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, in order to implement a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock at a ratio ranging from 1-to-10 to 1-to-20 (the “Reverse Stock Split”), passed at the special meeting of stockholders. The Company also announced a pause on the implementation of the newly-authorized reverse stock split while further exploring all options related to timing of the reverse split as it evaluates timing and stock price.





If implemented, the Reverse Stock Split is expected to achieve several objectives, including:







Aligning the Company’s number of shares outstanding with companies of its size and scope



Making Tilray more attractive to institutional shareholders



Reducing expenditures associated with Tilray’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders resulting in up to $1 million in cost savings on an annual run rate basis















Upon implementation of the Reverse Stock Split, the Company believes it would be well positioned for strategic opportunities and acquisitions given its strong balance sheet.











Tilray’s Financial Structure







In the fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2025, Tilray reduced its total debt outstanding by approximately $76 million. Consequently, net debt to trailing twelve-months Adjusted EBITDA is less than 1.0x. Tilray’s balance sheet as of the last fiscal quarter shows a cash and marketable securities balance of approximately $250 million, which provides the Company with financial strength and flexibility to pursue strategic opportunities, accretive acquisitions, invest in our businesses and further reduce outstanding debt.







About Tilray Brands







Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.





Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things the timing, ratio and completion of the Reverse Stock Split and expected strategic benefits and cost savings. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.







Use of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures







This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including cash and marketable securities and net debt. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations and Cash Flows presented in accordance with GAAP.





Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before income tax benefits, net; interest expense, net; non-operating income (expense), net; amortization; stock-based compensation; change in fair value of contingent consideration; purchase price accounting step-up; impairments, other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable, project 420 optimization costs facility start-up and closure costs; litigation costs; restructuring costs, and transaction (income) costs, net. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.





Cash and marketable securities are comprised of two GAAP measures, cash and cash equivalents added to marketable securities. The Company’s management believes that this presentation provides useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its short-term liquidity position by combing these two GAAP metrics.





Net debt is comprised of GAAP measures and reduces bank indebtedness, current and non-current portions of long-term debt, the principal balance of convertible debt by cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities. The company believes this metric provides useful information to management, analysts, and investors regarding its liquidity and the Company’s ability to repay all of its debt.







