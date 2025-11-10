Tilray Brands Extends Global Reach With Key Approvals and Launches

Tilray Medical, a division of Tilray Brands TLRY, continues to expand its global medical cannabis footprint with key international developments. Through its joint venture with Top Tech Global Inc., the company has established Solana Life Group in Panama, which has received a medical cannabis license from the National Directorate of Pharmacy and Drugs to cultivate, manufacture, and distribute medical cannabis locally. Through this partnership, Tilray Medical aims to launch and expand the availability of medical cannabis products across Panama, improving access for patients in need.

TLRY also broadened its European presence by expanding its Tilray Craft portfolio in Germany. The company launched five new cannabis flower products produced in Germany at Tilray’s EU GMP certified facility in Neumünster. Tilray Brands solidifies its global leader position in medical cannabis through continuous introduction of new genetics bred to pharmaceutical standards at Neumünster.

Also, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, FL Group S.R.L, entered a strategic partnership with Italy’s L. Molteni & C. dei F.lli Alitti Società di Esercizio S.p.A. (Molteni), to broaden the availability of Tilray Medical cannabis extracts for patients across Italy. In Australia, Tilray Brand introduced its first medical cannabis edible, Good Supply Pastilles, a sugar-free, vegan-friendly option, underscoring its commitment to innovation and patient-focused treatment solutions worldwide.

Peer Update

As of June 2025, Village Farms International VFF retained its position as one of Canada’s top three cannabis players, even while streamlining its retail portfolio. During the second quarter, the company noted strong performance in international medical export sales that jumped 690% year over year and 116% sequentially. VFF also began commercial shipments to the Netherlands in early 2025, contributing $2.4 million to incremental second-quarter revenues. It continues to distribute several leading cultivars in Germany through third-party partners. Looking ahead, VFF expects momentum in its international medical cannabis sales to remain strong through the remainder of 2025, driven by expanding market access across Europe. It continues to distribute several leading cultivars in Germany through third-party partners.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF continues focusing on expanding its international business. The company recently got a license to operate in Turkey, a country with a nascent medical cannabis market. Curaleaf International, part of Curaleaf Holdings, launched Curaleaf-branded products in Australia. This announcement marks the expansion of Curaleaf's presence in one of the world's fastest-growing medical cannabis markets and underscores its commitment to local collaboration, clinical integrity, and patient care. The company also achieved EU-MDR certification for the world's first medically certified liquid cannabis inhalation device with plans to launch in the United Kingdom and other key European and Australian markets as regulations evolve.

TLRY’s Price Performance

In the past three months, Tilray Brands’ shares have gained 34.8%, outperforming the industry’s 3.2% decline. The S&P 500 composite has grown 7.1% in the same period.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Discounted Valuation

TLRY currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 2.94X compared with the industry average of 3.16X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TLRY Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, its loss per share estimate for 2025 has improved 6 cents.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TLRY stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

