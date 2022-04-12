Tilray Brands Enters Agreement For Commercial And Financial Partnership With HEXO

(RTTNews) - Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY, TLRY.TO) has signed a definitive agreement for a commercial and financial partnership with HEXO Corp. (HEXO, HEXO.TO). Tilray Brands will acquire 100% of the remaining $193 million outstanding principal balance of the senior secured convertible note that was issued by HEXO and held by funds affiliated with HT Investments MA LLC. The note will be amended to include conversion rights at a price of C$0.85 per HEXO share, which would allow Tilray Brands to acquire a significant equity ownership position in HEXO. As of April 11, 2022, Tilray Brands has the right to convert into approximately 35% of the HEXO shares.

The acquisition of the Note is expected to be immediately accretive to by Tilray Brands. HEXO will not receive any proceeds as a result of Tilray Brands' purchase of the Note from HT Investments MA LLC. Upon closing, Tilray Brands will nominate Denise Faltischek, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of International, to the HEXO Board, in addition to appointing one Board observer.

Also, Tilray Brands and HEXO have agreed to work together to finalize and enter into commercial agreements at closing of the transaction. Tilray Brands will complete some production and processing as a third-party manufacturer of products for HEXO. HEXO will source cannabis products for international markets, excluding Canada and the U.S., exclusively from Tilray Brands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.