Tilray Brands Bounces Back

(RTTNews) - Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) shares are adding more than 9 percent on Thursday morning, bouncing back from a year-to-day low on yesterday. The company said Breckenridge Distillery won higher honor at World Spirits Competition and Bourbon Whiskey, 105 High Proof, Two Clans, and XO Cognac Finish won the double gold.

Currently, shares are at $2.38, up 9.17 percent from the previous close of $2.18 on a volume of 8,217,382.

