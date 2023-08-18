News & Insights

Tilray Brands Announces Acquisition Of Remaining Equity Ownership Of Truss Beverage

August 18, 2023 — 07:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY, TLRY.TO) announced the acquisition of the remaining 57.5% equity ownership of Truss Beverage Co. from Molson Coors Canada (TAP). Truss Beverage Co. is a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. The company said the acquisition positions Tilray as leader in Adult-Use Cannabis Beverages in Canada, with a combined pro-forma market share of approximately 36%.

Tilray Brands, Inc. is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

