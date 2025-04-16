Tilray Beverages Achieves #4 Ranking in Brewers Association's Top 50 Craft Brewing Companies in the U.S.

Tilray Beverages ranks #4 among U.S. craft breweries in 2024, reflecting significant growth and a strong brand portfolio.

Tilray Beverages, part of Tilray Brands, Inc., has achieved a significant milestone by ranking #4 among the top 50 craft brewing companies in the U.S. based on beer sales volume, according to the Brewers Association's 2024 annual report. This improvement from their previous ranking at #5 illustrates the company's growth in the craft brewing industry, where they also ranked #12 among all brewing companies. President Ty Gilmore highlighted the achievement as a testament to the team's hard work and the appeal of their diverse craft brand portfolio. Tilray's U.S. beer offerings include various popular brands such as SweetWater Brewing Company and Montauk Brewing Company, contributing to the company’s rising status as a leader in the market. The company continues to focus on quality and innovation as it seeks further growth opportunities.

Potential Positives

Tilray Beverages ranked #4 on the Brewers Association 2024 annual report of top 50 craft brewing companies in the U.S., indicating strong sales performance and market position improvement.

This ranking reflects an increase from their previous position at #5, demonstrating effective growth strategies in the highly competitive craft brewing industry.

The company is also ranked #12 among the top 50 overall brewing companies in the U.S., which highlights its significant footprint in the broader brewing market.

The success of Tilray's diverse range of craft brands has reinforced its status as a leading player in the industry, paving the way for future growth opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which introduces uncertainty regarding future performance and could lead to skepticism among investors regarding the company's growth trajectory.

Despite a rise in ranking, the company still does not lead the market, suggesting it may face challenges in overtaking competitors within the craft brewing sector.

There is no mention of financial performance or sales figures in the context of this ranking, which might raise concerns about the actual profitability and market sustainability of the brand.

FAQ

What recent ranking did Tilray Beverages achieve?

Tilray Beverages ranked #4 on the Brewers Association 2024 annual report of top 50 craft brewing companies in the U.S.

How has Tilray Beverages' ranking changed?

Tilray Beverages rose from #5 to #4 in the Brewers Association rankings, indicating significant growth.

Which brands are part of Tilray's U.S. Beer portfolio?

Tilray's U.S. Beer brands include SweetWater, Montauk, Alpine Beer Company, and several others.

What is Tilray's mission?

Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with innovative products that inspire joy.

Where does Tilray operate globally?

Tilray operates in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Beverages, a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is pleased to announce that its U.S. Beverage division has achieved a significant milestone, ranking #4 on the



Brewers Association 2024 annual report of top 50 craft brewing companies in the U.S



., based on beer sales volume. This marks a notable rise from its previous position at #5, reflecting the company's continued growth and success in the craft brewing industry. Additionally, Tilray is proud to be ranked #12 in the top 50 overall brewing companies in the U.S.





Ty Gilmore, President, Tilray Beverages, North America, said, "We are incredibly proud to rank #4 on the Brewers Association list of top 50 craft brewing companies in the U.S. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the strong portfolio of craft brands that resonate with consumers. In a short period of time, we've grown our beer business to become a leading player in the industry, thanks to our commitment to quality and innovation. As we continue to grow our diverse range of craft beers through innovation that connects with consumers, we look forward to continued growth and future opportunities for Tilray Beverages."





Tilray Brands’ U.S. Beer brands includes a diverse range of beloved craft brands such as



SweetWater Brewing Company



,



Montauk Brewing Company



,



Alpine Beer Company



,



Green Flash Brewing Company



,



Shock Top



,



Breckenridge Brewery



,



Blue Point Brewing Company



,



10 Barrel Brewing Company



,



Redhook Brewing Company



,



Widmer Brothers Brewing



,



Square Mile Cider Company



,



Hop Valley Brewing Company



,



Terrapin Beer Company



,



Revolver Brewing



, and



Atwater Brewery



. These brands have been instrumental in driving Tilray's success and establishing its position as a leader in the craft brewing industry.







