Tilly's Touches New Low In Spite Of Improved Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of apparel retailer Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) are falling more than 22% in the morning trade on Friday despite improved fourth-quarter results.

Net income was $12.1 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared with $8.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, last year.

Net sales for the quarter increased 14.9% year-over-year to $204.5 million.

Tilly's stock, currently at $9.50, has touched a new low of $9.26 this morning.

