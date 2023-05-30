Tilly's (TLYS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Tilly’s, Inc. TLYS is likely to register a top- and bottom-line decrease from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s tallies when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers numbers on Jun 1, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $126.8 million, indicating a decline of 13% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for quarterly earnings currently stands at a loss of 33 cents a share for the fiscal first quarter, suggesting a decrease from earnings of 3 cents per share reported in the year-earlier fiscal quarter. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days.



This specialty retailer of apparel, footwear and accessories boasts a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 64.4%, on average.

Key Aspects to Note

Tilly’s first-quarter results are likely to have been hurt by the impacts of a tough operating environment comprising inflationary pressures, evolving customer spending behaviors and foreign currency headwinds. These along with any deleverage in selling and administrative expenses and other costs are likely to have hurt its overall results in the quarter under review.



On its lastearnings call management had highlighted that total comparable net sales through Mar 7, 2023, including both physical stores and e-com, fell 19.9% year over year. The company said that its first-quarter results are expected to have been hurt by the weather. Tilly’s had estimated first-quarter net sales of $122-$133 million and SG&A expenses of $43-$44 million. It had expected a loss per share of 27-0.41 cents for the quarter under review.



However, management has been working toward enhancing Tilly’s’ business and delivering growth. Additionally, its e-commerce initiatives, including plans to launch its enhanced mobile App, appear encouraging. TLYS’ efforts to boost merchandise assortment and expand stores are other positives. These factors are likely to have provided some cushion to its quarterly performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tilly’s this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Tilly's, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Tilly's, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Tilly's, Inc. Quote

Tilly’s currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are a few companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle:



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



CASY is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.61 per share, indicating a rise of 0.6% from the year-ago quarter’s number.



The company’s revenues are anticipated to decrease year over year. The consensus mark for the same stands at $3.42 billion, indicating a deterioration of 1.2% from that reported in the year-ago quarter. CASY has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.9%.



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and a Zacks Rank of 3. LULU is likely to record top-line growth when it reports fiscal first-quarter 2023 results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, indicating a 19.5% improvement from the prior-year quarter’s reported actual. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.93 per share, implying a 30.4% increase from that reported in the comparable period of 2022. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.8%, on average.



PVH Corp PVH currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank of 3. PVH is likely to register a decrease in the bottom line from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable at $1.93 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a 0.5% drop from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number.



PVH Corp’s top line is expected to rise from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.13 billion, suggesting a 0.3% rise from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. PVH delivered an earnings beat of 23.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

