Tilly's (TLYS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Tilly’s, Inc. TLYS is likely to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Jun 3, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $124.2 million, which indicates an increase of nearly 61% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate currently stand at a loss of 4 cents for the fiscal first quarter, narrower than the loss of 59 cents a share reported in the year-earlier quarter. Also, the consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days.



Notably, the bottom line of this specialty retailer of apparel, footwear and accessories outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 52.6% in the last reported quarter.

Key Aspects to Note

Tilly’s e-commerce business is going pretty strong amid the pandemic. Accordingly, growth in the online sales and efficient inventory management strategies are likely to have supported the company’s performance during the fiscal first quarter. In addition, the company’s women and footwear categories are performing well. Moreover, mass inoculation and fresh round of stimulus payment are likely to have favorably impacted the quarter.



On its last earnings call, management stated that for first-quarter business through Mar 8 net sales from e-commerce were $10.7 million. The figure shows a 40.6% surge from $7.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



However, uncertainties revolving around the pandemic linger. Management had then highlighted that the pandemic continues to hurt physical stores in terms of limited operating hours and restrictions on customer traffic compared with the pre-pandemic levels. Consequently, the company had informed that store traffic plunged 28% year over year through Mar 8, offset by higher conversion rate and average transaction value. It had stated that comparable net sales from physical stores were $34.5 million, reflecting a decline of 13.3% from the year-earlier quarter’s reported number.



Management also informed overall comparable net sales including both physical stores and e-commerce came in at $45.3 million through Mar 8. This reflects a 4.6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tilly’s this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Tillys, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Tillys, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Tillys, Inc. Quote

Tilly’s currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%, both making surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are some companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings:



Signet SIG currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.84% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Dave & Buster's Entertainment PLAY has an Earnings ESP of +107.90% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Domino's Pizza DPZ has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and is presently Zacks #3 Ranked.

