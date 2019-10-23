Tilly's (TLYS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tilly's (TLYS) closed the most recent trading day at $10.67, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the clothing and accessories retailer had gained 11.64% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32% in that time.

TLYS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TLYS to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $154.67 million, up 5.34% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $625.01 million. These totals would mark changes of +3.75% and +4.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TLYS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TLYS is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, TLYS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.26, which means TLYS is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, TLYS's PEG ratio is currently 1.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TLYS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.