Tilly's (TLYS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tilly's (TLYS) closed at $8.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.68% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the clothing and accessories retailer had lost 3.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 13.77%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.81%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tilly's as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Tilly's to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 91.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $145.79 million, down 10.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $721.6 million. These totals would mark changes of -48.06% and -6.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilly's. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tilly's currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tilly's has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.26 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.81.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

