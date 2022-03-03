Tilly's (TLYS) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tilly's (TLYS) closed at $12.86, marking a -0.31% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the clothing and accessories retailer had gained 0.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.24% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tilly's as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 10, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.41, up 41.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $203.62 million, up 14.44% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilly's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Tilly's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tilly's is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.87, which means Tilly's is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

