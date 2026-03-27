Tilly's (TLYS) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 3.06

The average one-year price target for Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) has been revised to $3.06 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of $2.30 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.14% from the latest reported closing price of $4.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tilly's. This is an decrease of 70 owner(s) or 53.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLYS is 0.05%, an increase of 123.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.91% to 21,030K shares. The put/call ratio of TLYS is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fund 1 Investments holds 8,058K shares representing 34.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,175K shares , representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLYS by 4.82% over the last quarter.

Shay Capital holds 3,360K shares representing 14.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 1,681K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,712K shares , representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLYS by 24.50% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 900K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 754K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 782K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%.

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