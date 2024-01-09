Tilly's (TLYS) Posts Soft Holiday Sales, Comps Decline 9%

Tilly’s, Inc. TLYS reported sales numbers for the nine-week period ended Dec 30, 2023, marking the holiday period. The retail landscape this time witnessed heightened consumer activity during the Black Friday weekend before Christmas and the post-Christmas week. However, decreases in consumer activity outside these notable peaks resulted in a slightly softer-than-anticipated holiday season for Tilly’s.

Let’s Take a Closer Look

This Irvine, CA-based company highlighted that total net sales declined 7.4% to $139.7 million during the holiday shopping period compared with $150.9 million for last year’s nine-week period ended Dec 31, 2022.



Total comparable net sales, including physical stores and e-commerce, fell 9% for the 2023 holiday period. The breakdown reveals a single-digit percentage increase in Footwear, offset by single-digit decreases in Girls’ and Men’s apparel, and double-digit decreases in Boys, Women and Accessories compared to the 2022 holiday period.



Physical stores witnessed a 12.3% dip in comparable net sales during the 2023 holiday period. The Midwest, New England and the Northwest experienced a single-digit percentage decline, while double-digit declines were observed elsewhere. Net sales in physical stores represented 71.9% of the total net sales for the 2023 holiday period compared with 74.4% of the total net sales during the 2022 holiday period.



Despite these challenges, e-commerce net sales increased by 1.6%, representing 28.1% of total net sales.



Ed Thomas, the president and CEO, remains optimistic about the company's fiscal health. "We anticipate ending fiscal 2023 with a strong cash position, a reasonable inventory level, and no debt, as we continue to focus on opportunities to improve our business in fiscal 2024." As of Jan 2, 2024, Tilly’s boasts a robust financial position with approximately $129 million in cash and marketable securities and no outstanding debt.

Outlook

Considering the holiday season’s performance and historical trends, Tilly’s anticipates fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 net sales between $169 million and $172 million, with an expected loss in the range of 20 cents-24 cents per share. Tilly’s expects to conclude the current fiscal year with 248 total stores.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 14.2% in the past three months against the industry’s rise of 17%.

