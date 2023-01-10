Tilly's (TLYS) Posts Dismal Holiday Sales, Comps Decline 14.4%

Tilly’s, Inc. TLYS reported dismal holiday sales numbers as inflationary pressure hurt consumer spending activity. This Irvine, CA-based company highlighted that total net sales declined 12.9% to $150.9 million during the holiday shopping period — the nine-week period ended Dec 31, 2022 — compared with $173.3 million for the last year’s nine-week period ended Jan 1, 2022.



Total comparable net sales, including physical stores and e-commerce, fell 14.4% for the 2022 holiday period against an increase of 14.1% in the year-ago period.

Let’s Take a Closer Look

We note that comparable net sales in physical stores declined 15.3% for the 2022 holiday period against an increase of 23.2% during the 2021 holiday period. The metric decreased by double-digit percentages in all geographic markets.



Net sales in physical stores represented 74.4% of the total net sales for the 2022 holiday period compared with 74.5% of the total net sales during the 2021 holiday period.



Meanwhile, e-commerce net sales dropped 12.8% during the 2022 holiday period compared with a decline of 5.7% in the 2021 holiday period. E-commerce net sales represented 25.6% of the total net sales for the 2022 holiday period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Outlook

Considering the holiday season’s performance and recent historical trends, Tilly’s now anticipates fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 net sales in the range of $178 million-$180 million and a loss per share in the band of 1-4 cents. Tilly’s expects to conclude the current fiscal year with 249 total stores.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 16.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 20.2%.

3 Stocks Looking Red Hot

Here we have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW, Capri Holdings CPRI and Ulta Beauty ULTA.



Build-A-Bear Workshop, which operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current financial-year revenues and EPS suggests growth of 11.9% and 21.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.7%, on average.



Capri Holdings, a global fashion luxury group, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 11.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Capri Holdings’ current financial-year revenues and EPS suggests growth of 1% and 10.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. Capri Holdings has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21%, on average.



Ulta Beauty currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 13.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 15.7% from the year-ago period. This beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skincare products, hair care products and salon services has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.2%, on average.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BuildABear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.