Tilly's (TLYS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tilly's (TLYS) closed at $9.91, marking a +1.54% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the clothing and accessories retailer had lost 6.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42% in that time.

TLYS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 4, 2019. In that report, analysts expect TLYS to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $154.67 million, up 5.34% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $625.01 million. These totals would mark changes of +3.75% and +4.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TLYS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.9% lower. TLYS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TLYS has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.24 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.67, so we one might conclude that TLYS is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TLYS has a PEG ratio of 1.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.32 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TLYS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.