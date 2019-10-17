Tilly's (TLYS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tilly's (TLYS) closed at $10.33, marking a +1.37% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the clothing and accessories retailer had gained 0.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.14%.

TLYS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TLYS is projected to report earnings of $0.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $154.67 million, up 5.34% from the year-ago period.

TLYS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $625.01 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.75% and +4.43%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TLYS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TLYS currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, TLYS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.24. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.77.

Meanwhile, TLYS's PEG ratio is currently 1.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TLYS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

