Tilly's (TLYS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tilly's (TLYS) closed the most recent trading day at $13.28, moving +0.76% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the clothing and accessories retailer had lost 18.89% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.29% in that time.

Tilly's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 13.79% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $203.62 million, up 14.44% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilly's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.49% lower within the past month. Tilly's is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tilly's is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.27, so we one might conclude that Tilly's is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

