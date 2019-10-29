Tilly's (TLYS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Tilly's (TLYS) closed at $10.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.75% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the clothing and accessories retailer had gained 11.86% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.7% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TLYS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TLYS to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $154.67 million, up 5.34% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $625.01 million. These totals would mark changes of +3.75% and +4.43%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TLYS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TLYS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TLYS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.65, so we one might conclude that TLYS is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that TLYS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

