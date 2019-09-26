Tilly's (TLYS) and Sapiens (SPNS) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and this week he finally got the Epic Pen to work on his video. The last few times Brian did these videos he had technical difficulties, but he fixed it for this video. Brian leads off with Tilly's TLYS and he notes that this stock is not the type that he often shows on this video. TLYS has an A for Growth but also has an A for Value as well as an A for Momentum... Straight A's is something that Brian (admittedly) never saw in school. He points out that over the last 3 years, TLYS has seen and end of year jump in price and that alone should keep it on your radar screen. Next up is Sapiens SPNS a name that is mostly under the radar. Brian likes the idea of this tech name servicing the insurance industry and a solid history of beating the number. The chart fo this stock looks great as it has weathered downturns in the broader market over the last several months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.