TLYS

Tilly's Swings To Q1 Profit, Shares Up 9%

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) gained nearly 9% in extended trading after the company reported a surprise profit for the first quarter, as revenues more-than-doubled.

The company reported first-quarter net income of $11.0 million or $0.36 per share, compared to net loss of $17.4 million or $0.59 per share last year.

Net sales for the first quarter surged 111% to $163.2 million from $77.3 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.02 per share on revenues of $128.9 million.

Net sales from physical stores surged 172% to $127.7 million, primarily due to the closure of all stores during the latter half of the first quarter last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net sales from e-commerce were $35.5 million, an increase of 17.0%, compared to $30.3 million last year.

"Fiscal 2021 is off to a record-setting start with our best first quarter net sales and best earnings per share of any quarter since becoming a public company in May 2012," commented Ed Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"The second quarter is also off to a great start with a 30% increase in comparable net sales compared to fiscal 2019's pre-pandemic second quarter. We believe these results are being driven by a compelling merchandise offering and excellent execution by our corporate and store teams, as well as several favorable environmental factors." Thomas added.

TLYS closed Thursday's trading at $14.44, up $0.12 or 0.84%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $1.29 or 8.92% in the after-hours trade.

