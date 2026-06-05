Tilly's Q1 Earnings Call Highlights Turnaround Momentum

Tilly’s, Inc. TLYS used its first-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto press a simple message: the turnaround is no longer confined to isolated wins. Management said comparable sales growth, cleaner inventory and better full-price selling are now showing up across the business.

That mattered because the company paired a sharp year-over-year loss reduction with a second-quarter outlook that points to a return to profitability, putting more weight on execution in the months ahead.

TLYS Extends Sales Recovery

President and chief executive officer Nate Smith said the company’s momentum from fiscal 2025 carried into the first quarter of fiscal 2026, with comparable net sales up 22.9% and growth spanning both stores and e-commerce. He described that stretch as the third straight quarter and ninth straight month of comparable sales gains.

The quarter’s financial context supported that narrative. TLYS reported a net loss of $0.26 per share compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.33, translating to an earnings surprise of 21.21%. Revenues of $124.72 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $121 million by 2.82%.

Tilly's, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tilly's, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tilly's, Inc. Quote

Smith also stressed that all departments and all geographic markets posted double-digit comparable gains, suggesting the recovery was broad rather than tied to a narrow category or channel.

Tillys Leans on Merchandise Discipline

Smith said one of the clearest operating changes has been better assortment clarity tied to a sharper view of core customer profiles. He credited that work with helping the company build more focused assortments across stores and digital channels.

Executive vice president and chief financial officer Michael Henry tied that strategy to margin improvement. He said product margins rose 400 basis points year over year because inventory was more current and sold at a higher full-price mix than a year earlier.

Henry added that total gross margin improved 910 basis points to 28.9% of net sales. He also said inventory ended the quarter down 6.4% from last year, while remaining meaningfully fresher within 90 days of age, reinforcing management’s argument that tighter inventory control is central to the turnaround.

TLYS Sets a Profitability Bar for Q2

Henry used the outlook to show how management is measuring progress. For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, TLYS expects net sales of $154 million to $160 million, implying a comparable sales increase of 6% to 10%.

He said product margins should be flat to slightly up against last year’s record second-quarter rate, while SG&A is projected at roughly $48 million to $49 million, excluding any non-cash impairment charges. That setup points to net income of $3.8 million to $6.0 million, or $0.13 to $0.20 per diluted share.

Smith said returning to profitability in fiscal 2026 remains the company’s foremost goal. The second-quarter guide matters because it would mark a fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year profit improvement and move the retailer from recovery language toward a more measurable earnings target.

Tilly's Uses Q&A to Frame Risks

In the analyst Q&A, a ROTH analyst asked about the cadence of first-quarter comparable sales and how that should be viewed entering the back-to-school season. Henry said February comparable sales rose 20.1%, March climbed 39.5% and April increased 5.1%, with the Easter calendar shift pushing demand into March.

He also said the company will not have a full read on the second quarter until late July because the quarter’s biggest sales weeks come at the end, when early back-to-school demand builds. That answer showed management’s confidence in current trends, but also its caution around the seasonally critical finish.

A Singular Research analyst pressed management on whether sustained strong comps would force a looser inventory stance. Henry said Tilly’s is still chasing demand selectively and has even missed some replenishment opportunities on fast-selling items, indicating discipline remains intact even as sales improve.

TLYS Invests Behind Efficiency

Smith said the company is making targeted infrastructure investments to improve execution rather than pursuing a broad spending reset. He pointed to changes in online operations and digital marketing that are already helping site performance and efficiency.

He also said TLYS expects to launch an AI-driven merchandise allocation tool before the holiday season. The goal is to improve initial allocation accuracy across stores and online, a step that fits management’s broader focus on reducing friction and lifting selling productivity.

On the physical footprint, Smith said the company opened one store and closed four in the first quarter, but is now discussing the possibility of expanding its net store base in fiscal 2027. That marks a notable shift from retrenchment toward selective growth, even if management stopped short of giving firm expansion numbers.

Tilly's Keeps Turnaround Goals in View

The closing tone of the call was constructive but disciplined. Smith repeatedly framed the business as improved, not fixed, and said the company still has work to do to restore historical store productivity and operating performance.

Henry reinforced that point in Q&A, saying sales per square foot had improved to $271 from $260 a quarter earlier, but remained below the $300-plus level the business has produced in the past. The message coming out of the call was that management sees real momentum, yet is still anchoring success to harder productivity and profit benchmarks.

TLYS and Zacks Signals

TLYS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with a Value Score of C, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of A. Based on Zacks Style Score guidance, the strongest combinations typically come from stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) paired with A or B style scores, while a Rank #3 points to a more neutral near-term stance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The strong Growth, Momentum and VGM Score indicate favorable characteristics across those styles, but the Zacks Rank remains the primary screening tool. That makes the current setup supportive rather than conclusive, especially because the rank can change as earnings estimate revisions adjust after the quarter’s results.

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