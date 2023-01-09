Tilly's Net Sales, Comps Down In 9-week 2022 Holiday Period; Now Sees Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Specialty apparel retailer Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) reported Monday weak net sales and comparable net sales in the 9-week 2022 holiday period.

Based on weak sales in its 2022 holiday period and recent historical trends for the fiscal month of January, the company now expects fourth-quarter loss per share to be in the range of $0.01 to $0.04, and net sales to be in the range of around $178 million to $180 million.

The company previously expected fourth-quarter earnings to be in the range of $0.42 to $0.50.

The company said its total net sales for the 9-week 2022 holiday period were $150.9 million, down 12.9 percent from $173.3 million for last year.

Total comparable net sales, including both physical stores and e-commerce, decreased 14.4 percent, compared to an increase of 14.1 percent a year ago.

Total comparable net sales increased 0.2 percent relative to the comparable period of pre-pandemic fiscal 2019.

Comparable net sales in physical stores fell 15.3 percent for the 2022 holiday period, compared to an increase of 23.2 percent in the same period last year.

Comparable net sales in physical stores decreased by 8.9 percent relative to the comparable period of pre-pandemic fiscal 2019.

E-commerce net sales for the 2022 holiday period decreased 12.8 percent, compared to a decrease of 5.7 percent last year.

E-commerce net sales increased by 37.3 percent relative to the comparable period of pre-pandemic fiscal 2019.

The company said the sales results were negatively impacted by this year's inflationary environment compared to much more favorable market conditions during the 2021 holiday period resulting from several pandemic-related factors.

The company currently expects to report its fourth-quarter results on or about March 9.

