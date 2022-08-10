Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) insiders sold US$613k worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

The fact that multiple Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tilly's

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP, Michael Henry, sold US$533k worth of shares at a price of US$15.91 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$7.58. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Notably Michael Henry was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$105k worth of shares.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Tilly's than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:TLYS Insider Trading Volume August 10th 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Tilly's Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Tilly's insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Executive VP Michael Henry spent US$105k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of Tilly's

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 26% of Tilly's shares, worth about US$59m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Tilly's Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. We don't take much heart from transactions by Tilly's insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Tilly's.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.