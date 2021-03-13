Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 20% over the past week following Tilly's, Inc.'s (NYSE:TLYS) latest annual results. It looks like the results were pretty good overall. While revenues of US$531m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were much smaller than expected, with Tilly's losing US$0.04 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:TLYS Earnings and Revenue Growth March 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Tilly's from four analysts is for revenues of US$624.3m in 2022 which, if met, would be a solid 18% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Tilly's forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.68 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$624.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.67 in 2022. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 19% to US$14.33. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Tilly's at US$13.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$12.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Tilly's is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Tilly's' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 18% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.3% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 11% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Tilly's to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Tilly's' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Tilly's going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

