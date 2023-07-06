Tillys Inc - (TLYS) Price Target Decreased by 11.11% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for Tillys Inc - (NYSE:TLYS) has been revised to 8.16 / share. This is an decrease of 11.11% from the prior estimate of 9.18 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.97% from the latest reported closing price of 7.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tillys Inc -. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLYS is 0.17%, a decrease of 11.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.73% to 25,492K shares. The put/call ratio of TLYS is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fund 1 Investments holds 5,086K shares representing 17.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,478K shares, representing an increase of 11.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLYS by 26.82% over the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 1,715K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,575K shares, representing an increase of 8.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLYS by 12.58% over the last quarter.

Shay Capital holds 1,681K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares, representing an increase of 57.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLYS by 26.68% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 1,439K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares, representing an increase of 17.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLYS by 14.82% over the last quarter.

BML Capital Management holds 1,155K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tillys Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Tillys is a leading specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive assortment of iconic global, emerging and proprietary brands rooted in an active and outdoor lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and, as of February 10, 2021, operated 238 total stores across 33 states, and its website, www.tillys.com.

