Tilly’s falls -8.7%

Tilly’s (TLYS) is down -8.7%, or -38c to $4.00.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TLYS:
- Morning Movers: Lululemon, Ulta jump following quarterly reports
- Tilly’s price target lowered to $5 from $6 at B. Riley
- Tilly’s Reports Decline in Q3 2024 Earnings
- Closing Bell Movers: Lululemon jumps 9% after beat and raise
- Tilly’s reports Q3 EPS (43c) vs. (3c) last year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.