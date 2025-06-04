TILLY'S Earnings Results: $TLYS Reports Quarterly Earnings

TILLY'S ($TLYS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported earnings of -$0.74 per share, missing estimates of -$0.67 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $107,610,000, missing estimates of $110,365,530 by $-2,755,530.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TLYS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

TILLY'S Insider Trading Activity

TILLY'S insiders have traded $TLYS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LLC SHAY has made 5 purchases buying 235,285 shares for an estimated $239,194 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TILLY'S Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of TILLY'S stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.