Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results with Declines in Sales and Net Income

Tile Shop Holdings reports decreased sales and earnings for Q4 and full-year 2024, facing challenges in the home improvement sector.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. reported its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for 2024, revealing a decrease in both net sales and comparable store sales, with fourth-quarter net sales down by 5.9% and full-year sales down by 8.0%. The company experienced a net loss of $0.6 million for the fourth quarter, while full-year net income stood at $2.3 million. Gross margins were 64.2% in the fourth quarter and 65.7% for the year. Management acknowledged ongoing challenges in the home improvement sector but noted improvements in their product offerings and strategic positioning as they look to capitalize on emerging opportunities in 2025. At year-end, Tile Shop had no debt and $21 million in cash, while total store count remained steady at 142 across various locations.

Potential Positives

Despite a decrease in net sales and comparable store sales, the company maintained a healthy gross margin of 64.2% for the fourth quarter and 65.7% for the full year, indicating strong pricing power and cost management.

The company ended the year with no debt outstanding and $21.0 million in cash, providing a solid financial foundation and flexibility for future investments or challenges.

Management expressed confidence in the company's positioning to capture opportunities in 2025 due to strategic enhancements in product offerings.

The reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses in both the fourth quarter and full year indicates improved operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Net sales for both the fourth quarter and the full year of 2024 decreased significantly by 5.9% and 8.0%, respectively, indicating a potential decline in consumer demand and market share.

The company reported a net loss of $0.6 million in the fourth quarter, contrasting sharply with a net income of $0.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year, raising concerns about profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter dropped to $3.4 million from $6.6 million a year earlier, signaling a 48% decline and reflecting operational challenges in maintaining earnings amidst decreasing sales.

FAQ

What were Tile Shop Holdings' fourth quarter 2024 net sales?

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased to $79.5 million, a 5.9% decline compared to the same period in 2023.

How much was Tile Shop Holdings' net loss in Q4 2024?

Tile Shop Holdings reported a net loss of $0.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

What was the adjusted EBITDA for Tile Shop Holdings in 2024?

The adjusted EBITDA for Tile Shop Holdings in 2024 was $22.6 million, down from $38.8 million in 2023.

What steps is Tile Shop taking to enhance its product offerings?

Tile Shop is enhancing its Superior line of installation products and expanding its luxury vinyl tile assortment and entry-level tile selections.

What is the current capital structure of Tile Shop Holdings?

As of December 31, 2024, Tile Shop had no debt outstanding and $21.0 million in cash and cash equivalents.

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) (the “Company”), a specialty retailer of natural stone, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles today announced results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024.













Fourth Quarter 2024 Summary















Net Sales Decreased 5.9%









Comparable Store Sales Decreased 5.8%









Gross Margin of 64.2%









Net Loss of $0.6 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 Million









Net Loss per Share of $0.01









No Debt Outstanding and $21.0 million of Cash at Year-End















Full-Year 2024 Summary















Net Sales Decreased 8.0%









Comparable Store Sales Decreased 7.8%









Gross Margin of 65.7%









Net Income of $2.3 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $22.6 Million









Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.05





















Management Commentary – Cabell Lolmaugh, CEO







“While the challenges facing the home improvement sector continued to persist, I’m pleased with the team’s execution during the quarter which contributed to the modest sequential improvement in our comparable store sales results when compared to the third quarter. We believe steps taken to enhance our Superior line of installation products, refine our luxury vinyl tile assortment and expand the selection of opening price point tile products over the last year have us well positioned to capitalize on opportunities to serve our customers in 2025.”















Three Months Ended

















Twelve Months Ended













(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data)









December 31,

















December 31,





















2024













2023

















2024

















2023











Net sales





$





79,454













$





84,458













$





347,071













$





377,146













Net sales decline



(1)











(5.9





)%













(3.4





)%













(8.0





)%













(4.4





)%









Comparable store sales decline



(2)











(5.8





)%













(3.2





)%













(7.8





)%













(4.1





)%









Gross margin rate









64.2





%













64.7





%













65.7





%













64.4





%









(Loss) income from operations as a % of net sales









(1.1





)%













1.7





%













1.0





%













4.3





%









Net (loss) income





$





(628





)









$





636













$





2,321













$





10,071













Diluted net (loss) income per share





$





(0.01





)









$





0.01













$





0.05













$





0.23













Adjusted EBITDA





$





3,420













$





6,625













$





22,614













$





38,779













Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales









4.3





%













7.8





%













6.5





%













10.3





%









Number of stores open at the end of period









142

















142

















142

















142



















































































(1)



As compared to the prior year period.







(2)



The comparable store sales operating metric is the percentage change in sales of comparable stores period over period. A store is considered comparable on the second day of the 13th full month of operation. When a store is relocated, it is excluded from the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales include total charges to customers less any actual returns. The Company includes the change in allowance for anticipated sales returns applicable to comparable stores in the comparable store sales calculation.







FOURTH QUARTER 2024











Net Sales









Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased $5.0 million, or 5.9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Sales decreased at comparable stores by 5.8% during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. For the year, net sales decreased by $30.1 million, or 8.0%. Sales decreased at comparable stores by 7.8% during 2024 compared to 2023. The decrease in sales during the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 was primarily due to a decrease in traffic that was partially offset by a modest increase in average order value.









Gross Profit









Gross profit decreased $3.7 million, or 6.7%, in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The gross margin rate was 64.2% during the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to 64.7% during the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in gross margin was due to an increase in inventory write-offs associated with assortment transitions that was partially offset by improvements in margin stemming from decreases in product costs. For the year, gross profit decreased by $15.2 million or 6.2%, The gross margin rate was 65.7% in 2024 and 64.4% in 2023. The 130 basis point increase in gross margin rate was due to lower international freight rates and steps taken to work with the Company’s suppliers to reduce prices on the items carried in the Company’s assortment that were partially offset by an increase in inventory write-offs associated with assortment transitions.









Selling, General and Administrative Expenses









Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased $1.3 million, or 2.4%, from $53.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $51.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $0.9 million decrease in depreciation expense, a $0.7 million decrease in variable compensation expenses and a $0.5 million decrease in marketing spend that were partially offset by a $0.8 million increase in occupancy costs. For the year, selling, general and administrative expenses decreased $2.5 million, or 1.1%, from $226.9 million in 2023 to $224.4 million in 2024. The decrease for the year was due to a $3.5 million decrease in depreciation expenses, a $3.4 million decrease in variable compensation expenses and a $0.8 million decrease in marketing spend that were partially offset by a $3.2 million increase in occupancy costs, a $0.9 million increase in IT expenses, a $0.6 million increase in transportation costs and a $0.5 million increase in audit and accounting expenses.









Provision for Income Taxes









The benefit from income taxes was $0.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a provision for income taxes of $0.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. The change in income tax expense was primarily due to a decrease in pretax income. The Company’s effective tax rate was 25.9% and 48.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate was largely due to a decrease in tax associated with stock-based compensation. For the year, the provision for income taxes decreased $3.0 million from $3.9 million during 2023 to $0.9 million during 2024. The decrease in the provision for income taxes was primarily due to lower pretax income. The Company’s effective tax rate was 28.4% in 2024 and 28.0% in 2023. The increase in the effective tax rate was largely due to a decrease in pretax income and a disproportionate impact of certain permanent items.









Capital Structure and Liquidity









As of December 31, 2024, the Company had no borrowings outstanding on its $75.0 million line of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $21.0 million.







NON-GAAP INFORMATION









Adjusted EBITDA







Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $3.4 million compared with $6.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $22.6 million in 2024 compared with $38.8 million in 2023. See the table below for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA.















Three Months Ended













(unaudited, $ in thousands)









December 31,

















2024

















% of net sales













2023













% of net sales







(









1)













Net (loss) income





$





(628





)













(0.8





)%









$





636

















0.8





%









Interest expense, net









(19





)













(0.0





)%













245

















0.3





%









(Benefit) provision for income taxes









(220





)













(0.3





)%













589

















0.7





%









Depreciation & amortization









3,957

















5.0





%













4,835

















5.7





%









Stock based compensation









330

















0.4





%













320

















0.4





%









Adjusted EBITDA





$





3,420

















4.3





%









$





6,625

















7.8





%































































































































Twelve Months Ended













(unaudited, $ in thousands)









December 31,

















2024

















% of net sales







(









1)























2023









% of net sales











Net income





$





2,321

















0.7





%









$





10,071

















2.7





%









Interest expense, net









275

















0.1





%













2,164

















0.6





%









Provision for income taxes









921

















0.3





%













3,923

















1.0





%









Depreciation & amortization









17,759

















5.1





%













21,229

















5.6





%









Stock based compensation









1,338

















0.4





%













1,392

















0.4





%









Adjusted EBITDA





$





22,614

















6.5





%









$





38,779

















10.3





%















































































(1)



Amounts do not foot due to rounding.











Pretax Return on Capital Employed







Pretax Return on Capital Employed was 2.9% for the trailing twelve months as of the end of the fourth quarter in 2024 compared to 12.4% for the trailing twelve months as of the end of the fourth quarter in 2023. See the Pretax Return on Capital Employed calculation in the table below.











(unaudited, $ in thousands)









December 31,

















2024







(1)















2023







(1)













Income from operations (trailing twelve months)





$





3,517













$





16,158









































Total Assets









322,131

















324,880













Less: Accounts payable









(22,842





)













(24,885





)









Less: Income tax payable









(375





)













(519





)









Less: Other accrued liabilities









(30,481





)













(32,728





)









Less: Lease liability









(141,157





)













(131,840





)









Less: Other long-term liabilities









(4,716





)













(4,585





)









Capital Employed





$





122,560













$





130,323









































Pretax Return on Capital Employed









2.9





%













12.4





%















































(1)



Income statement accounts represent the activity for the trailing twelve months ended as of each of the balance sheet dates. Balance sheet accounts represent the average account balance for the four quarters ended as of each of the balance sheet dates.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA by taking net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and adjusting for interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is equal to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company calculates Pretax Return on Capital Employed by taking income (loss) from operations divided by capital employed. Capital employed equals total assets less accounts payable, income taxes payable, other accrued liabilities, lease liability and other long-term liabilities. Other companies may calculate both Adjusted EBITDA and Pretax Return on Capital Employed differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes.





The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. Company management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare Company performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining management incentive compensation, for budgeting and planning purposes and for assessing the effectiveness of capital allocation over time. These measures are used in monthly financial reports prepared for management and the Board of Directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other specialty retailers, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.





Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitations of these non-GAAP financial measures are that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recognized in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the business.







WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL







As announced on February 20, 2025, the Company will host a conference call via webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 27, 2025. The call will be hosted by Cabell Lolmaugh, CEO, Mark Davis, CFO, and Ken Cooper, Investor Relations.





Participants may access the webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page at



www.tileshop.com



. The call can also be accessed



here



. A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page at



www.tileshop.com



.





The Company intends to use its website, investors.tileshop.com



,



as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the Company’s website under the heading News and Events. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portions of the Company’s website, in addition to following its press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.







Contact:







Investors and Media:





Mark Davis





Chief Financial Officer









investorrelations@tileshop.com











ABOUT THE TILE SHOP







Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) is a specialty retailer of natural stone, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Company offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 142 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.





The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit





www.tileshop.com





. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.







FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward looking statements include any statements regarding the Company’s strategic and operational plan and expected financial performance. Forward looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward looking statements are based on information available at the time such statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are outside of our control, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any expected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements, including but not limited to unforeseen events that may affect the retail market or the performance of the Company’s stores. The Company does not intend, and undertakes no duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law. Investors are referred to the most recent reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Balance Sheets









($ in thousands, except per share data)

















(Unaudited)













(Audited)

















December 31,













December 31,

















2024













2023













Assets































Current assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents





$





20,957













$





8,620













Receivables, net









3,085

















2,882













Inventories









86,267

















93,679













Income tax receivable









850

















129













Other current assets, net









8,663

















9,248













Total Current Assets









119,822

















114,558













Property, plant and equipment, net









59,733

















64,317













Right of use asset









132,861

















129,092













Deferred tax assets









4,890

















5,256













Other assets









2,297

















3,449















Total Assets







$





319,603













$





316,672











































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity































Current liabilities:





























Accounts payable





$





23,808













$





23,345













Income tax payable









62

















1,135













Current portion of lease liability









28,880

















27,265













Other accrued liabilities









25,644

















27,000













Total Current Liabilities









78,394

















78,745













Long-term debt, net









-

















-













Long-term lease liability, net









113,700

















112,697













Other long-term liabilities









4,597

















5,543















Total Liabilities











196,691

















196,985











































Stockholders’ Equity:































Common stock, par value $0.0001; authorized: 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 44,657,898 and 44,510,779 shares, respectively









4

















4













Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; authorized: 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 0 shares









-

















-













Additional paid-in-capital









129,696

















128,861













Accumulated deficit









(6,788





)













(9,109





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss









-

















(69





)











Total Stockholders' Equity











122,912

















119,687















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







$





319,603













$





316,672



















































Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Operations









($ in thousands, except per share data)









(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended,

















December 31,













December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023











Net sales





$





79,454













$





84,458













$





347,071













$





377,146













Cost of sales









28,458

















29,800

















119,197

















134,085













Gross profit









50,996

















54,658

















227,874

















243,061













Selling, general and administrative expenses









51,863

















53,188

















224,357

















226,903













(Loss) income from operations









(867





)













1,470

















3,517

















16,158













Interest income (expense), net









19

















(245





)













(275





)













(2,164





)









(Loss) income before income taxes









(848





)













1,225

















3,242

















13,994













Benefit from (provision for) income taxes









220

















(589





)













(921





)













(3,923





)









Net (loss) income





$





(628





)









$





636













$





2,321













$





10,071

































































(Loss) earnings per common share:





















































Basic





$





(0.01





)









$





0.01













$





0.05













$





0.23













Diluted





$





(0.01





)









$





0.01













$





0.05













$





0.23

































































Weighted average shares outstanding:





















































Basic









43,800,568

















43,526,804

















43,714,567

















43,424,089













Diluted









43,800,568

















43,775,573

















43,851,653

















43,620,790



















































































Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Rate Analysis









(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,













December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023











Gross margin rate









64.2





%













64.7





%













65.7





%













64.4





%









SG&A expense rate









65.3





%













63.0





%













64.6





%













60.2





%









(Loss) income from operations margin rate









(1.1





)%













1.7





%













1.0





%













4.3





%









Adjusted EBITDA margin rate









4.3





%













7.8





%













6.5





%













10.3





%















































































Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









($ in thousands)









(Unaudited)

















Twelve Months Ended,





















December 31,

















2024

















2023











Cash Flows From Operating Activities





























Net income





$





2,321













$





10,071













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





























Depreciation & amortization









17,759

















21,229













Amortization of debt issuance costs









72

















257













Gain on disposals of property, plant and equipment









(138





)













(13





)









Impairment charges









949

















1,027













Non-cash lease expense









26,950

















25,844













Stock based compensation









1,338

















1,392













Deferred income taxes









366

















1,280













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





























Receivables









(203





)













528













Inventories









7,413

















27,272













Other current assets, net









1,723

















3,316













Accounts payable









826

















123













Income tax receivable / payable









(1,793





)













4,861













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









(30,476





)













(35,127





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









27,107

















62,060













Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities





























Purchases of property, plant and equipment









(14,538





)













(15,313





)









Proceeds from insurance









100

















-













Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment









102

















58













Net cash used in investing activities









(14,336





)













(15,255





)









Cash Flows From Financing Activities





























Payments of long-term debt and financing lease obligations









(10,000





)













(65,400





)









Advances on line of credit









10,000

















20,000













Proceeds from exercise of stock options









-

















4













Employee taxes paid for shares withheld









(503





)













(532





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(503





)













(45,928





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash









69

















(16





)









Net change in cash and cash equivalents









12,337

















861













Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period









8,620

















7,759













Cash and cash equivalents end of period





$





20,957













$





8,620













































Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information





























Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses





$





59













$





430













Cash paid for interest









306

















2,082













Cash paid (received) for income taxes, net of refunds









2,349

















(2,218





)











































