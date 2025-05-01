Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

Tile Shop Holdings will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 8 and host a conference call for investors.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, on May 8, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A conference call will follow at 9:00 a.m. the same day, hosted by key executives including CEO Cabell Lolmaugh and CFO Mark Davis. Investors can access the call via the Company’s Investor Relations page and a replay will be available afterward. The Tile Shop, which operates 142 stores across the U.S., is recognized for its variety of natural stone and luxury vinyl tiles, along with related materials and accessories. The Company emphasizes high-quality products and customer service, and it encourages investors to monitor its website for important disclosures and updates.

The announcement of financial results for the first quarter is a key event that reflects the company's commitment to transparency and accountability, which can build investor trust.

The scheduled conference call with high-level executives allows for direct communication with investors, enhancing engagement and providing an opportunity for stakeholders to ask questions.

The proactive approach to utilizing its website for material non-public information aligns with regulatory compliance and fosters investor confidence in the company's governance practices.

The company's notable membership in reputable industry associations underscores its credibility and positions it favorably within the specialist retail market for tiles and related products.

None

When will Tile Shop release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Tile Shop will release its financial results on May 8, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the Tile Shop conference call?

The conference call can be accessed via webcast on the Company’s Investor Relations page at www.tileshop.com.

Who will host the conference call for Tile Shop?

The conference call will be hosted by CEO Cabell Lolmaugh, CFO Mark Davis, and Ken Cooper from Investor Relations.

Where can I find the replay of the conference call?

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page at www.tileshop.com.

What is the focus of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc.?

Tile Shop is a specialty retailer of natural stone tiles, luxury vinyl tiles, and related accessories in the United States.

$TTSH Insider Trading Activity

$TTSH insiders have traded $TTSH stock on the open market 143 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 143 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

1 INVESTMENTS, LLC FUND has made 143 purchases buying 3,699,678 shares for an estimated $25,522,349 and 0 sales.

$TTSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $TTSH stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MINNEAPOLIS, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) (the “Company”), a specialty retailer of natural stone tiles, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 8, 2025.





The Company will host a conference call via webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The call will be hosted by Cabell Lolmaugh, Chief Executive Officer, Mark Davis, Chief Financial Officer, and Ken Cooper, Investor Relations.





A webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting the Company's Investor Relations page at www.tileshop.com.



www.tileshop.com



. The call can also be accessed



here



A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations page at www.tileshop.com.



www.tileshop.com



.





The Company intends to use its website,



investors.tileshop.com





,



as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the Company’s website under the heading News and Events. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portions of the Company’s website, in addition to following its press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.







About The Tile Shop







The Tile Shop (Nasdaq:TTSH) is a specialty retailer of natural stone tiles, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Company offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service, in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 142 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.





The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.



www.tileshop.com



. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.







Investor Contact:



Mark Davis





Email:



investorrelations@tileshop.com





