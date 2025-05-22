The Tile Shop Announces Exclusive Collaboration with Designer Nate Berkus for New Tile Collection

The Tile Shop announces a collaboration with designer Nate Berkus for an exclusive tile collection debuting in fall 2026.

Quiver AI Summary

The Tile Shop announced a collaboration with renowned designer Nate Berkus to launch an exclusive collection, The Tile Shop x Nate Berkus, set to debut in early fall 2026. This collection will feature a variety of floor and wall tiles in classic shades of charcoal, winter white, and terracotta, allowing customers to create a "modern, classic and refined" look at accessible prices. Both Berkus and Kirsty Froelich from The Tile Shop expressed excitement about the partnership, emphasizing the timeless and thoughtful design of the tiles. The retailer, which operates 142 stores across the U.S., has other upcoming collaborations with designers and heritage brands as part of its exclusive collections.

Potential Positives

The Tile Shop has announced a collaboration with renowned designer Nate Berkus, enhancing its brand appeal and attracting customers seeking high-quality design.

The exclusive Tile Shop x Nate Berkus collection is set to debut in fall 2026, allowing the company to anticipate and market a new product line that could drive sales and store traffic.

The partnership positions The Tile Shop to leverage Nate Berkus's influence and design expertise, which may improve the company's competitive edge in the specialty retail market.

This collaboration further strengthens The Tile Shop’s portfolio of exclusive collections and well-known design partners, reinforcing its commitment to offering unique, high-quality products to customers.

Potential Negatives

Potential over-reliance on celebrity collaborations may dilute the brand's identity, putting pressure on future product lines to meet high expectations.

The announcement does not provide any information on expected sales or performance outcomes from the new collection, which may raise concerns about its potential success.

No mention of how this collaboration aligns with current consumer trends or market demands, which could indicate a misalignment with customer preferences.

FAQ

What is the Tile Shop x Nate Berkus collaboration?

The Tile Shop x Nate Berkus is a new tile collection featuring floor and wall tiles designed exclusively for The Tile Shop.

When will the collection be available?

The Tile Shop x Nate Berkus collection will debut in early fall 2026.

What types of products will the collection include?

The collection will feature a variety of floor and wall tiles in diverse materials and classic shades.

Who is Nate Berkus?

Nate Berkus is a renowned interior designer known for his accessible and refined approach to home design.

What other collaborations does The Tile Shop have?

The Tile Shop also collaborates with designers like Laura Park, Alison Victoria, and brands like Laura Ashley.

$TTSH Insider Trading Activity

$TTSH insiders have traded $TTSH stock on the open market 128 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 128 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

1 INVESTMENTS, LLC FUND has made 128 purchases buying 3,263,004 shares for an estimated $22,556,622 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TTSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $TTSH stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Tile Shop



(



Nasdaq: TTSH



) today announced a new collaboration with award-winning designer Nate Berkus.



The Tile Shop x Nate Berkus



, available exclusively at The Tile Shop, will debut in Tile Shop showrooms and on tileshop.com in early fall 2026. The Tile Shop x Nate Berkus collection will feature floor and wall tiles, in a diverse range of materials and shapes, anchored in a palette of classic shades of charcoal, winter white and terracotta.





“Nate is a prominent force in American design, and we’re excited to offer our customers the opportunity to bring his singular blend of contemporary and classic styling into their homes through tile,” said



Kirsty Froelich



, Senior Director of Design and Product Development, The Tile Shop. “Nate possesses a remarkable ability to combine materials, colors, shapes and styles to create beautiful pieces that enhance everyday living.”





Froelich added that Tile Shop customers can look forward to mixing and matching the collection’s floor and wall tiles throughout their homes to achieve a Berkus-inspired “modern, classic and refined” look at an accessible price point.





“I am so thrilled to be working with The Tile Shop. They are the very best in their category, and it’s been so great getting to bring this collection to life with their extensive know-how and capabilities,” said



Berkus



. “Choosing a tile for your home is a big commitment and we wanted to create an offering that feels timeless and thoughtful with colorways and patterns that are distinctly anti-trend and will stand the test of time.”





In addition to The Tile Shop x Nate Berkus, the retailer’s lineup of exclusive collections includes collaborations with famed design partners Laura Park (launching summer 2025),



Alison Victoria



,



Jeffrey Alan Marks



,



Kelli Fontana



and



Nikki Chu



, as well as heritage brands



Laura Ashley



and



Morris & Co.









ABOUT THE TILE SHOP







Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (



Nasdaq: TTSH



) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 142 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.





The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). For more information, visit



www.tileshop.com



. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on



Instagram



,



TikTok



,



Facebook



,



Pinterest



and



YouTube



.







ABOUT NATE BERKUS







Nate Berkus is one of the world’s most influential interior designers, known for his elevated yet accessible approach to interiors. His thirty-year-and-counting career has included innumerable television shows and home collections, along with designing award-winning interiors. Consistently named to the prestigious AD100 and Elle Décor A-List, Nate has been featured in AD, ELLE Décor, Vogue, The New York Times, Fast Company and The WSJ, among others. His latest book, Foundations, will be released by Simon & Schuster in November 2025. Visit



nateberkus.com



or



@NateBerkus



on Instagram for more.







Tile Shop Media Contact:





mark.davis@tileshop.com





