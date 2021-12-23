Tile Shop: Karla Lunan To Join As CFO On Jan. 3 - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTSH) announced that Karla Lunan will be joining the company as Chief Financial Officer on January 3, 2022. The company's current CFO Nancy DiMattia will remain with Tile Shop in an advisory capacity through March 31, 2022.

Lunan has over 20 years of financial leadership experience. Prior to joining the Tile Shop, Lunan worked at MasTec, Inc. for 6 years, most recently serving as a Chief Financial Officer within the Clean Energy and Infrastructure Group.

The Tile Shop is a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the U.S. The Tile Shop operates 143 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

